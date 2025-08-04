Two, including ABVP leader, held in Odisha student self-immolation case

Odisha Police have arrested two people including the state secretary for the Akhil Bharatiya Viyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as part of the investigation into Odisha Student Suicide at a college at Balasore. The 20-year-old's Balasore student suicide was provoked due to the inaction of the institute regarding her sexual harassment claim against a faculty member who was senior.

ABVP head Subhat Sandeep Nayak and Jyoti Prakash Biwal were said to have been present when a 2nd-year B Ed student set herself on fire in front of the Principal's Office located at Fakir Mohan Autonomous college early in July, according to officials on Monday.

The student, who suffered 90% burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries on the 15th of July the day following the incident. The incident sparked massive outrage and political turmoil throughout Odisha.

The police report states that report, the student took the drastic move after her many complaints about the head of the Department (HOD), Sameer Ranjan Sahoo were rebuffed by the college's administration which was headed by the Director Dillip Ghose. She had claimed that Sahoo of pursuing self immolation, threats to her with academic sanctions and exposing her physical harassment.

The ABVP leader arrested by the police found that the woman committed suicide within minutes of an appointment with the principal for not being able to validate their complaint made to the school's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

It is said that she was scolded and compelled to retract her complaint. Her family members stated in their FIR the principal advised her that she would be motivated to commit Balasore student suicide if didn't retract the accusations.

A further investigation discovered it was revealed that HOD Sahoo had recruited a student group in opposition to the person who was harmed and allegedly in order to press the administration to investigate her.

The Director and HOD were detained earlierand were removed from their jobs. They're facing serious charges which include abetment to suicide sexual harassment, abetment to suicide, and shaming the modesty of women.