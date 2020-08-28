Two injured as car falls off flyover in West Delhi

New Delhi:Two persons were injured when their car fell off a flyover in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

"One of the injured was shifted to DDU hospital while the another was rushed to a private hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Vikaspuri police station and investigation is in progress, police said.