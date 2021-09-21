Two Injured Soldiers Are Evacuated By Villagers As An Army Chopper Crashes In Jammu Kashmir

At Shiv Garh Dhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an Indian Army chopper carrying two passengers crashed. According to the authorities, the region was blanketed in fog, which reduced visibility and may have led to the collision. The police received the information and offloaded teams to the scene in Shiv Garh Dhar, as per DIG Udhampur Suleman Chowdhry. He went on to say that clarity was poor attributed to the prevalence of excessive fog in the area, reported India Today.



Due to adverse weather, the Army chopper had an accident. It's unclear whether the aircraft crashed or the pilot made a forced landing. Both the pilot and the co-pilot have sustained injuries and got wounded . Police have been rushed to the spot.

Rescue services arrived on the scene and were able to extract the two injured Army personnel.

Meanwhile, another Indian Army helicopter fell into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 3, forcing authorities to begin a large search and rescue operation.