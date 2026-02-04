Two Jaish Militants Neutralised In Udhampur Cave Operation, Security Forces Continue Search

Security forces achieved a major success on Tuesday after eliminating two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists during a high-intensity operation in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were hiding inside a natural cave in the Basantgarh area, officials confirmed.

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force had been tracking the terrorists since Tuesday afternoon in the Jaffer forest region of Ramnagar. The operation began following an exchange of fire, during which one of the militants sustained injuries before both fled and took shelter inside the cave.

As darkness set in, the terrorists attempted to escape, triggering another round of gunfire and explosions. In response, additional reinforcements, including elite paratroopers and specialised dog squads, were deployed to strengthen the cordon and prevent any breakout.

During the operation, security personnel recovered an M4 carbine and an AK-47 rifle from the slain terrorists, indicating their combat readiness and intent to carry out attacks.

While the two militants have been neutralised, security forces continue final clearance operations in and around the cave to ensure that no additional threats remain. Drones are being used extensively for aerial surveillance as part of the sanitisation process.