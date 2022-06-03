Two swine flu cases detected in Odisha

Two persons in Odisha have been found to be infected with swine flu , a health department official said on Friday.

A 38-year-old male and a 28-year-female were found to be infected with the H1N1 virus. Both were under treatment in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and their conditions was stable now, said Niranjan Mishra, Director, public health.

Both the patients don't have any travel history. There was no need to worry, he said.

Usually, the virus is being detected during pre-monsoon and winter seasons. Though last year, no swine flu case was reported in Odisha, the virus exists, Mishra said.

First swine flu case was reported in Odisha in 2009 while 414 positive cases and 54 deaths were reported in 2017. No such cases were reported during the last two years, during the Covid-19 period, sources said.