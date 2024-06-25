Two Teachers Arrested In Maharashtra For NEET-UG Paper Leak Scam

Two teachers, Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jaleel Umrakhan Pathan, were arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for their involvement in a NEET-UG paper leak scheme. They charged candidates Rs 5 lakh to ensure they passed the medical exam, collecting Rs 50,000 upfront. The candidates' admit cards were then sent to Iranna Mashnaji Kongalwar, an ITI instructor, who forwarded them to Gangadhar in Delhi, who manipulated the results. Latur Police have dispatched teams to Delhi and Nanded to apprehend Iranna and Gangadhar. Both teachers are in police custody until July 2.



Latur, a prominent educational hub for NEET preparation, was the base for this operation. Jadhav teaches at a Zilla Parishad School in Solapur, and Pathan at a school in Katpur village. The scheme was uncovered through police interrogation, revealing a network of individuals involved in the fraud. An FIR was filed under multiple sections of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Latur.



Authorities are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, aiming to dismantle the entire operation and ensure accountability.

