Two test positive for Brucellosis in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A father and son in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has tested positive for Brucellosis disease on Monday.

The most commonly affected animals include cattle, goats, sheep and dogs.

The father and son living at Vembayam, in the capital city outskirts turned feverish but despite medical attention it did not help them.

On further investigations and detailed tests it was revealed both were found to be positive for brucellosis disease.

According to the authorities, while the son has recovered, the father is still under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital.

The family has cattle at their home.

Brucellosis, is a bacterial infection, and human beings can get affected from infected animals or animal products contaminated with the bacteria.

People with brucellosis do have fever, headaches, back pains, and physical weakness and some cases it affects other organs. Strong antibiotics are recommended but the recovery may take some time.

The animal husbandry and the health department’s have been put on high alert in the area.