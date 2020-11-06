Two-third majority in WB: Amit Shah sets 2021 goal

Kolkata: UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that violence and political killings have become the hallmark of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government's regime. "The atrocities on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas have ensured the formation of the BJP government by two-thirds majority. I appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot the Trinamool Congress government and bring BJP to power to ensure the prosperity of the state," Shah said at Puyabagan in Bankura district during his two-day visit to Bengal.

Shah also visited Bankura district where he interacted with karyakartas, leaders and office-bearers of BJP's Bengal unit in Bankura. He met BJP leaders from 13 districts in an internal meeting to outline the strategy of the coming polls. IANS