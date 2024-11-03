Two traffic cops hang on to car bonnet to stop rash driver near IIT-Delhi

New Delhi: Roads near IIT-Delhi witnessed dramatic scenes with two traffic policemen clinging on to the bonnet of a car whose rash driver refused to pull over despite being signalled to do so for violating rules, officials said on Sunday.

The 20-metre-long, life-threatening ride on the bonnet left the two cops -- ASI Pramod and Sailesh Chouhan -- injured on Saturday evening around 7.45 p.m., with the car driver stopping briefly to let them dismount, before speeding away from the Ber Sarai area close to the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in south Delhi.

A hunt has been launched for the offending vehicle, with registration number DL 9 CBC 7528, and the unidentified accused diver, an official said on Sunday, adding that the car was found to be registered in the name of Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Nangal Devat, Vasant Kunj.

Sharing details about the incident, the official said the two traffic cops had spotted the car jumping a red light and waved at the driver to stop for inquiry. However, the driver tried to dodge them by first slowing down the vehicle while approaching them and then trying to speed away, said the official.

The sudden manoeuvre by the driver caught the two policemen off guard who fell face down on the car’s bonnet and held on to it to save their lives, he said.

The car driver has been booked for an attempt to murder and obstruct a public servant from discharging duty at police station Kishan Garh. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act are also likely to be invoked in the case.

After the incident, the two policemen made a call to the police control room and, with help from onlookers, reached Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.