Two tribal girls gang-raped

Baripada: Tw tribal girls were allegedly gang-raped by five men in Mayurbhanj district when they were returning home along with their friends, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Wednesday night but came to light after a complaint was lodged by their parents at Rasgovindpur police station on Friday.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, had gone to a nearby village along with two boys to see a ‘jatra’ or theatre. While returning home, some young men intercepted their motorcycle and took the girls away after assaulting their friends, police said.

The girls, who are students of classes 8 and 9, were allegedly raped by the five men, they added. Police said three persons have been detained in connection with the incident, while a search is underway for the two others. A case was lodged under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

