Two wagons of goods train derail in Darjeeling

Kolkata: Two wagons of a goods train got derailed on Wednesday near the spot in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal where the Kanchenjunga Express collision took place last month which claimed 11 lives.



Although no casualty or injury has been reported so far because of the mishap, train services on that line were suspended for the time being.

Sources said the two wagons of a fuel tanker got derailed in the morning near Rangapani railway station at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district.

The spot is quite close to the spot where the major accident took place on June 17 when an over-speeding goods train collided with the Kanchenjunga Express from behind.

In the mishap on Wednesday morning, efforts were on to bring the derailed wagons back on the tracks (at the time the report was filed) so that the track could be cleared for normal train services to resume.

Senior railway officials and a recovery engine were at the spot and the necessary operations on this count were underway. The railway officials are hopeful of completing the operations to clear the tracks at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a statement slamming the Central government over Wednesday's mishap.

“Another rail accident today, in the same Phansidewa/ Rangapani area in North Bengal, where there was a most tragic accident just six weeks back! We are very concerned about what is happening!!” the Chief Minister’s statement read.