Two Workers Dead, One Critically Injured As Building Collapses In Delhi's Welcome Area

In the early hours of Thursday, tragedy struck in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area as a two-storey building collapsed, claiming the lives of two workers and leaving another critically injured. The incident occurred at a jeans factory operating on the ground floor of the building.



DCP Joy Tirkey of Northeast Delhi reported that a PCR call was received at 2:16 am, informing them that three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite rescue efforts, two men, identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20), succumbed to their injuries upon arrival at GTB Hospital. The injured worker, Rehan (22), is currently receiving treatment.

The owner of the building and factory, identified as Shahid, is under scrutiny in connection with the incident. It was revealed that the first floor of the building was under renovation, with construction materials stored there, potentially contributing to the collapse.

A case under IPC section related to causing death by negligence has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the owner. Rehan's father, Fardeed Ahmad, shared that his son had recently joined the factory and was paid approximately Rs 7,000 for his work.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated that the building, which was approximately 40 years old, was being demolished by the owner for personal reasons, leading to its collapse.

