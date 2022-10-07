Uddhav's response sought to Shinde group's claim on poll symbol

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday wrote a letter to Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to furnish a response along with requisite documents in the case related to dispute over claims by two groups over "real Shiv Sena", by Saturday.

In the letter issued on Friday, the Commission said that it received an application from the (incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde faction on October 4 to allot the symbol of the party 'Bow and Arrow' to the group led by Shinde in view of ongoing bye-election from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency.

"Chirag Shah, an advocate, on behalf of Shinde has furnished an application to allot the symbol of the party 'Bow and Arrow' to the group led by Shinde in view of ongoing by-election from 166-Andheri East Assembly Constituency," said the Commission's letter.

The Commission said that it is yet to receive a reply from the Thackeray group.

"Though your reply is yet to be received, considering the fact that by-election has been notified from 166-Andheri East Assembly constituency, it is directed that you may furnish your comments along with requisite documents as requested by the Commission's letter, latest by 2 p.m. of 8.10.2022," it said.

In case no reply is received, the Commission will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly, it added.

The Commission in its letter dated September 29 had requested Thackeray to furnish written submissions along with the respective documents to support claim, if any, by 2 pm, October 8.