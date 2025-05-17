Udit Raj: I myself experienced caste-based discrimination

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj has come out in strong support of SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s remarks on caste discrimination and said that he personally experienced caste-based abuse.

His comments came after Ram Gopal Yadav’s remarks which also mentioned the castes of some Defence officials, sparked controversy.

Udit Raj staunchly defended Yadav, echoing similar experiences of caste-based discrimination. “What Ram Gopal Yadav said is true. I myself am going through the same thing. I know how much I’m mocked on social media,” Raj said.

Launching a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, “Why is Yogi ji getting offended? He himself is the biggest casteist.” The controversy erupted after the SP leader, in a post on social media platform X stated, “If these abusers had come to know that Vyomika Singh is Jatav and Air Marshal Awadhesh Bharti is Yadav, then they would not have refrained from abusing these officers also.”

He went on to state that “in some states of North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, false cases are being filed based on religion, caste and class. Properties are seized and encounters carried out using the same bias. Even the postings of officials are being done on such grounds.”

These comments drew sharp criticism from several BJP leaders, who demanded a public apology from Yadav, accusing him of politicising the armed forces and dividing the nation along caste lines. Udit Raj also raised questions about India’s strategic response to Pakistan amid recent tensions. “Our Army has done a commendable job. But the question is, on May 8 and May 9, who was flying drones? It was Pakistan, 36 times on May 8, and 26 times on May 9. This is a vast country of ours, and despite that, Pakistan dares such acts,” he said.

Criticising the government’s handling of the situation, he remarked, “Yes, we neutralised them, that’s good, and our Army worked with great commitment.