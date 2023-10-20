UIDAI helps woman reunite with family in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In a heartwarming reunion, a woman who was brought to One Stop Center Sakhi-26 by Police Station in Sector 19 in Chandigarh on August 19, was reunited with her family on Friday.

The woman had been residing at One Stop Centre Sakhi-26 since her arrival, where she received medical treatment and support from staff.

With the assistance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), her address was traced, and her biometrics were updated at the Sector 17 Aadhaar office, ensuring her identification.

The efforts of One Stop Center Sakhi, in collaboration with Bihar Police, helped tracing her family members.

After searching and collaborating with the law enforcement, her family was located and contacted. The news of her discovery was met with overwhelming joy by both the woman and her family.

The woman and her family departed for Machhiwara town in Punjab to begin the next chapter of their lives together.

The reunion serves as a testament to the relentless commitment of the One Stop Center Sakhi-26 and law enforcement personnel to safeguard and support those in need.