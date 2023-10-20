Live
- Australia to fast-track national anti-racism strategy: Minister
- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
Just In
UIDAI helps woman reunite with family in Chandigarh
In a heartwarming reunion, a woman who was brought to One Stop Center Sakhi-26 by Police Station in Sector 19 in Chandigarh on August 19, was reunited with her family on Friday.
Chandigarh: In a heartwarming reunion, a woman who was brought to One Stop Center Sakhi-26 by Police Station in Sector 19 in Chandigarh on August 19, was reunited with her family on Friday.
The woman had been residing at One Stop Centre Sakhi-26 since her arrival, where she received medical treatment and support from staff.
With the assistance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), her address was traced, and her biometrics were updated at the Sector 17 Aadhaar office, ensuring her identification.
The efforts of One Stop Center Sakhi, in collaboration with Bihar Police, helped tracing her family members.
After searching and collaborating with the law enforcement, her family was located and contacted. The news of her discovery was met with overwhelming joy by both the woman and her family.
The woman and her family departed for Machhiwara town in Punjab to begin the next chapter of their lives together.
The reunion serves as a testament to the relentless commitment of the One Stop Center Sakhi-26 and law enforcement personnel to safeguard and support those in need.