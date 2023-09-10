Live
- ‘Sodara Sodarimanulara’ trailer grabs attention; movie locks release date
- First single from VJ Sunny’s ‘Sound Party’ entertains in a big way
- Behavioural hacks for mindful eating
- How to plan a social media free wedding
- Chandrababu remand arguments to resume at 1.30 pm
- September last week will be a bash at box-office
- Raveena Tandon reveals her acting secret
- Anand Deverakonda looks ultra-stylish in ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ first look
- JDS-BJP alliance can split BJP’s Vokkaliga and Lingayat base
- The Panorama of Bharat's Musical traditions presented to G20 leaders
Just In
UK Announces Landmark $2 Billion Commitment To Green Climate Fund at G20 Summit
- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveils the UK's historic $2 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund during the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi.
- Learn about this substantial funding commitment and its significance in the global fight against climate change.
'Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces the UK's monumental $2 billion commitment to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) during the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. This pledge stands as the UK's largest single funding commitment to combat climate change and support developing nations in adapting to its effects.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF), recognized as the world's largest fund of its kind, was established within the framework of United Nations climate change negotiations. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the financial assistance required by economically disadvantaged countries to meet their carbon emissions reduction targets, foster the development of cleaner energy sources, and adapt to the challenges of a warming planet.
In alignment with its commitment to international climate finance, Britain has allocated £11.6 billion (approximately $14.46 billion) between 2021 and 2026.
Sunak's office stated, "Today’s pledge represents a 12.7% increase on the UK’s previous contribution to the GCF for the period of 2020-2023."
Additionally, during the G20 Leaders Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion with a tribute at the historic Rajghat. He emphasized the enduring influence of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, which encompass peace, service, compassion, and non-violence. Modi highlighted how these timeless ideals guide the collective vision of diverse nations towards a harmonious, inclusive, and prosperous global future.