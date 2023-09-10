UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Visit To Akshardham Temple And His Emphasis On Faith In India

In anticipation of the UK Prime Minister's arrival, comprehensive security measures were implemented both in and around the temple.



During a conversation with ANI on Saturday, the UK PM expressed his intention to visit Delhi's Akshardham temple during his visit.

Rishi Sunak also conveyed his aspiration to find time to visit a temple in India during his stay for the G20 Summit. He emphasized his deep respect for PM Modi and his commitment to supporting the success of the G20.









"I am a proud Hindu. That's how I was brought up, that's who I am. Hopefully, I can pay a visit to a Mandir (temple) while I'm here for the next few days. We recently celebrated Rakshabandhan, so I have all my Rakhis from my sister and cousin," stated Rishi Sunak.

He regretted not having the opportunity to celebrate Janmashtami but expressed hope to make amends by visiting a temple this time.

Rishi Sunak previously highlighted the significance of faith, underscoring its role in providing strength and resilience during challenging times.

Officials at the Akshardham temple had made thorough preparations to warmly welcome United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Narayana Murty, on Sunday.

Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, arrived in Delhi on Friday. This marks Rishi Sunak's inaugural visit to India as Prime Minister, following his assumption of office in the UK in October of the previous year.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the strong historical and cultural bonds between India and the UK. The bilateral relationship between the two countries has deepened over the years, evolving into a Strategic Partnership in 2004.