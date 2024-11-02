U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage

The revered Char Dham temples of Uttarakhand -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath -- will close their doors in the coming days, marking the end of the 2024 pilgrimage season. Gangotri, dedicated to Goddess Ganga, will be the first to close its doors on Saturday.

These shrines remain closed for nearly six months each year due to harsh winter conditions and reopen in April or May.

The doors of Gangotri will close on Saturday at 12:14 P.M., aligning with the Annakoot festival. The Gangotri Temple Committee's Secretary, Suresh Semwal, confirmed that the timing follows ancient customs and many devotees are expected to attend the final ceremonies.

On November 3, Yamunotri, honouring Goddess Yamuna, and Kedarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will close, coinciding with Bhai Dooj.

Notably, Kedarnath Temple was decorated with more than ten quintals of flowers by the temple committee and donors for Diwali and for the ceremony related to the closing of the doors.

Traditionally, these timings are set during the Dussehra festival. The temples will reopen once winter ends.

Badrinath, the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will conclude its pilgrimage season on November 17 at 9:07 P.M. This date was chosen on Vijayadashami, based on traditional celestial alignments.

Several other significant shrines in Uttarakhand will also close for the winter -- Rudranath on October 17, Tungnath on November 4, and Madhyamaheshwar on November 20. Additionally, the doors of Bhakunta Bhairavnath, the protector of Kedarnath were closed on October 29.

These closures help preserve the temples and surrounding areas during winter, and they will be ready to welcome devotees again in 2025 after the winter ends.

The Char Dham Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage in India, attracts thousands of devotees who journey in a clockwise sequence through Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath each year.

The seasonal closures ensure that these holy sites remain safeguarded through the winter, allowing for a fresh start in the next pilgrimage season.

--IANS

