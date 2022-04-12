Ukraine a matter of prime concern

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi – in a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden on Monday – talked about the crisis in Ukraine, saying it's a "matter of concern". The PM also highlighted India's humanitarian contributions to the war-torn country in the form of medicines and other relief aid, saying that New Delhi attached high importance to the safety of the Ukrainian civilian population.

"Today, our interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern. A few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, most of them were young students," Modi said, adding that "on our behalf, we have sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries".

Condemning the Bucha massacre that happened in the northern Ukrainian town earlier this month, PM Modi said that the news of the "killings of innocent civilians in Bucha city was very worrying. We immediately condemned it and demanded a fair investigation".

While Kyiv claimed the killings are "war crimes" committed by retreating Russian troops, Moscow has denied all the allegations. The virtual meeting is the first interaction between Biden and Modi since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Stressing on the India-US bilateral cooperation, PM Modi said that as the world's two largest and oldest democracies, "we are natural partners". When I came to Washington in September last year, you said that the India-US partnership can contribute to the solution of many global problems. I completely agree with you. As the world's two largest and oldest democracies, we are natural partners," he added. Biden echoed similar sentiments, saying "US and India relationship continues to grow".

The virtual meeting between the two leaders comes hours before the maiden 2+2 dialogue to be held under the new US administration. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 2+2 talks, the American team will be headed by US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. A joint press conference has been scheduled at the conclusion of the 2+2. It would be addressed by Singh and Jaishankar along with Austin and Blinken.