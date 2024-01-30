Live
Ulfat Khan: First girl Parade Commander for PM Rally from URI
Senior Cadet Captain Ulfat Khan of Uri has become the first-ever girl cadet to be selected as Parade Commander at the Prime Minister's Rally during the Republic Day Camp 2024 held in New Delhi.
Jammu: Senior Cadet Captain Ulfat Khan of Uri has become the first-ever girl cadet to be selected as Parade Commander at the Prime Minister's Rally during the Republic Day Camp 2024 held in New Delhi.
"Selected from a pool of 2,274 NCC cadets from 28 States and Union Territories and from 17 Directorates across the Nation, Ulfat's journey from a remote background to a national achiever is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience,” army said.
Army said that despite facing numerous challenges, including geographical barriers, Ulfat's relentless pursuit of excellence propelled her forward.
Born in Uri, Baramulla District in 2002, Ulfat Khan pursued her schooling in various Kendriya Vidyalayas across Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha before joining GCW Gandhinagar for her higher education.
During the Republic Day Camp, Ulfat's outstanding performance earned her the prestigious title of ‘Best Commander’ along with the DG Commendation Medal Certificate, highlighting her exemplary leadership qualities and dedication to service.
Lieutenant Commander Ankur Kumar, Commanding Officer of 1J&K Naval Unit NCC, said that Ulfat's dedication and perseverance set her apart as a role model for cadets across the nation.
He said that her selection as Platoon Commander is a testament to her hard work and commitment.