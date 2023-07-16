Unauthorised Dudhsagar visitors made to ‘sit-ups’ for walking on railway tracks

Panaji: Unauthorised visitors, who allegedly walked on or along railway tracks to visit Goa’s picturesque Dudhsagar waterfall on Sunday, were caught by authorities and made to do ‘sit-ups’ while holding their ears, as per videos going viral on social media.

Several videos have emerged showing hundreds of tourists being stopped by the Railway Protection Force from reaching Dudhasagar.

Goa forest guards and police were also deployed to control the situation as hundreds of people had gathered on railway tracks near the Collem Railway Station.

Hundreds of tourists and trekkers visit the waterfall over the weekend. However, they were stopped as the government has banned visiting the waterfall due to drowning incidents that occurred in the state recently.

In a tweet, the South Western Railway said: “We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from WITHIN your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger the safety of trains. De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to cooperate & follow rules laid down for your own safety.”

Goa Police and Forest Department officials confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday morning and then, tourists returned to their places by the evening.

“Many of them were punished by making ‘sit-ups’ for not listening to railway police and also to our request. It is dangerous to walk along railway tracks during this monsoon season and also there is a ban on visiting waterfalls,” an official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

According to him, these tourists and trekkers come by train and de-board at the stations near the waterfall and then they walk along tracks to reach the Dudhsagar waterfall.

In the past, several incidents of drowning have occurred at the waterfall.