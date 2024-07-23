  • Menu
Undemocratic attempt made to throttle my voice: PM

New Delhi: Asserting that Parliament is not for 'dal' but for 'desh', PM Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, saying that some parties have practised "negative politics" and "misused" Parliament to hide their political failures.

Speaking with the media ahead of the start of Parliament session, Modi said the Budget will set the direction for the journey of the next five years.

