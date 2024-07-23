Live
- Hyderabad: FGG writes to govt on stray menace
- Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
- HC impleads UGC in PIL to hold LLB, LLM exams before July every year
- RRR shakes hand with Jagan, requests him not to skip House
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
- Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet
Undemocratic attempt made to throttle my voice: PM
New Delhi: Asserting that Parliament is not for 'dal' but for 'desh', PM Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, saying that some parties have practised "negative politics" and "misused" Parliament to hide their political failures.
Speaking with the media ahead of the start of Parliament session, Modi said the Budget will set the direction for the journey of the next five years.
