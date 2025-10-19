Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, lamps of devotion illuminate Saryu’s banks for the ninth time

Ayodhya, October 19: On Sunday evening, Ramnagari witnessed a divine spectacle as Deepotsav 2025 illuminated the sacred land of Lord Shri Ram with 26,17,215 lamps, marking the ninth year of the festival on the Chaturdashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Devotees from Ayodhya, across India, and abroad filled the city with chants of “Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram.”

This year’s celebration was the second grand Deepotsav since the enthronement of Lord Ram on January 22, 2024. Devotees offered prayers along the banks of the Saryu River (Ram Ki Paidi), while every temple, lane, road, and home in Ayodhya glimmered with devotion.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the Yogi government set two new world records:

26,17,215 lamps lit across the city.

2,128 Vedacharyas, priests, and seekers performing Maa Saryu Aarti simultaneously, verified via drone count and recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

More than 32,000 volunteers from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, local colleges, and organizations made this historic feat possible. At the Chief Minister’s call, lamps were lit across homes, temples, monasteries, ashrams, and public squares.

The evening culminated with CM Yogi Adityanath, cabinet members, and saints performing Aarti of Lord Shri Ram, Maa Sita, Lakshman, Bharata, Shatrughna, and Hanuman at Ramkatha Park. Flowers were showered from a helicopter, and symbolic rituals, including the coronation of Shri Ram, filled the atmosphere with devotion, pride, and joy. Amid the melody of devotional songs like “Ram Aaye Awadh Ki Or Sajni,” the symbolic coronation of Shri Ram was also performed, filling the atmosphere with devotion, pride, and joy.

Visitors from India and abroad were left mesmerized by the sight of a clean, resplendent, and divine Ayodhya, a city that truly reflected the spirit of Treta Yuga once again.

As Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman, and Maa Sita descended upon Awadhpuri from the Pushpak Viman, a helicopter showered flowers over the divine scene. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself pulled the sacred chariot, as countless devotees were moved to tears witnessing this heartfelt tribute to their beloved Lord on Ayodhya’s Diwali.

The atmosphere was filled with devotion as saints, sages, and followers of Sanatan Dharma showered blessings upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Among those present were Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti, Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj, Ram Dinesh Acharya Ji Maharaj, Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj, Santoshacharya Ji Maharaj (Satua Baba), and several state ministers, including Surya Pratap Shahi, Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan, and Satish Chandra Sharma. Dignitaries such as Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Nyas, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLAs, Legislative Council members, and other public representatives also participated in the grand puja ceremony.

Since assuming office in 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned and expanded the Deepotsav of Ayodhya into a festival of global significance. What began with 1.71 lakh lamps in 2017 has grown into a divine celebration featuring 26,17,215 lamps in 2025. The air reverberated with chants of “Shri Ram, Mere Ram” and “Jai Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai”, as the Chief Minister began and concluded his address with praises to Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Maa Saryu, and Hanuman Ji Maharaj.

The spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” was vividly reflected in Ayodhya, as people of all languages, regions, and cultures came together to light the lamps of faith under CM Yogi’s leadership.

On Sunday, Ayodhya, the city of Treta Yuga, radiated divinity even in Kaliyuga. The entire city shimmered in devotion—toranas adorned temple gates, streets were carpeted with quintals of flowers, and 22 tableaux depicting Ramayana scenes mesmerized spectators during the morning procession. Artists from Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka performed Ramlila, alongside over 2,000 artists from India and abroad, showcasing the city’s rich cultural tapestry. Beautiful rangolis at street intersections spread messages of joy and prosperity.

In the presence of Shri Ram Lalla, 2,128 Vedacharyas performed the grand Aarti of Maa Saryu, joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and cabinet members. The event, held across multiple stages, was officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

For the second consecutive year, Ayodhya’s skies dazzled with a drone show featuring 1,100 indigenous drones, recreating Lord Ram’s divine form and key episodes from the Ramayana, leaving devotees deeply moved and inspired.

CM Yogi later visited the Shri Ram Temple, offering prayers and performing Aarti before Lord Ram, lighting lamps at Ram Ki Paidi, inside the sanctum, and throughout the temple courtyard. He was accompanied by Champat Rai, Dr. Anil Mishra, Sangh Pracharak Gopal Ji, several MLAs, and trustees. Overjoyed devotees witnessed this historic celebration of devotion, faith, and national pride.