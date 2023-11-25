Undercurrent vs Tsunami: All set for Rajasthan elections today

Jaipur: Rajasthan goes to the polls on Saturday to elect members of a new legislature, with the BJP trying to remove the ruling Congress, which is working hard to reverse the state's tradition of alternative administrations.

Ahead of the polling on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated: “There is an undercurrent in Rajasthan. I can sense that there is a Congress wave in the state. Villages that supported BJP previously are now talking about the schemes that we launched."

"They (BJP) were trying to topple our government. It is a sin to topple an elected government. The public will take revenge for this. There is an undercurrent in favour of the Congress," said Gehlot.

Mocking Gehlot ahead of the polls, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated: "In 2013, when BJP had got 163 seats and Congress was reduced to 21, even then he (Ashok Gehlot) had felt an undercurrent. He was not aware of this feeling then that the vibration they were feeling was a tsunami for the removal of their government."

Rajasthan's polling stations will be open from 7 am to 6 pm in 199 of the state's 200 seats, according to Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

The last few days have seen a high-octane electoral campaign, with Congress concentrating mostly on the achievements and performance of the Ashok Gehlot government, its initiatives and programmes, as well as the promise of seven assurances if the party keeps power.

The BJP slammed the Congress on topics including violence against women, appeasement, corruption, and document leaks.