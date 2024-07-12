Understanding Muharram - History, Traditions, and Significance

India will observe the beginning of Muharram on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, marking the start of the new Islamic year. The exact date is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the end of Dhul Hijjah on July 6. Muharram, known as the "forbidden" month, is one of Islam's four sacred months when warfare is prohibited. Referred to as Muharram-ul-Haram or "the Sacred Month of Allah" by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it holds significant spiritual weight, with every deed, good or bad, carrying increased importance during this period.

Due to the lunar calendar on which Islamic dates are based, Muharram dates vary annually in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

Muharram/Ashura - Significance and Traditions

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds immense religious and historical significance for Muslims worldwide. It marks the beginning of the new Hijri year, starting this year on July 7th, 2024, in India, following the sighting of the crescent moon at the end of Dhul Hijjah on July 6th. Derived from "haram," meaning forbidden, Muharram is one of Islam's four sacred months, where acts of warfare are prohibited. It is also known as Muharram-ul-Haram or "the Sacred Month of Allah," a time when every deed, whether good or bad, carries heightened spiritual weight.

The date of Muharram varies annually in relation to the Gregorian calendar due to the lunar cycle upon which the Islamic calendar is based. Countries like Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, and Morocco typically observe Muharram events a day later than nations such as Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations.

Why Ashura is Celebrated on the 10th of Muharram



Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, holds special significance in the Islamic calendar for several reasons -

i)Migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - It commemorates Prophet Muhammad's migration from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, a pivotal event that symbolizes the spread of Islam and the establishment of a Muslim community.

ii)Martyrdom of Imam Hussain - Ashura is particularly significant for Shia Muslims, who mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. This event signifies courage, resistance against injustice, and the defense of righteousness.

iii)Prophet Musa's Deliverance - Ashura also commemorates Allah's deliverance of Prophet Musa (Moses) and the Children of Israel from the oppression of Pharaoh, crossing the Red Sea to safety.

iv)Other Significant Events - According to Islamic tradition, the 10th of Muharram is associated with various other historical events, including the departure of Prophet Nuh (Noah) from the Ark, the birth of Prophet Isa (Jesus), and other prophetic events.

The Battle of Karbala: Historical Context and Impact

The pivotal Battle of Karbala in 680 AD remains a poignant moment in Islamic history -

i)Imam Hussain's Stand - Imam Hussain, accompanied by his family and supporters, faced Yazid I's army, commanded by Umar Ibn Saad, in Karbala. Despite being vastly outnumbered, Imam Hussain stood firm in his principles of justice and dignity.

ii)Tragic Outcome - On the 10th of Muharram, known as Ashura, a tragic battle ensued where Imam Hussain and many of his companions were martyred, including members of his family. This event led to a significant schism between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

iii)Shia Observances - Shia Muslims commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the first 10 days of Muharram, known as the period of Azadari, with mourning rituals, processions, and recitations that honor his sacrifice and uphold the values he defended.

Religious Observances during Muharram

Acts of Piety and Spiritual Reflection

i)Fasting - Many Muslims fast on the 9th and 10th days of Muharram, or the 10th and 11th days, to seek spiritual purification and atonement for sins. Fasting begins early in the morning and ends at sunset, fostering self-discipline and empathy for the less fortunate.

ii)Prayer and Dhikr - Recitation of the Quran and engaging in Dhikr (remembrance of Allah) are central to the spiritual practice during Muharram, promoting introspection and strengthening of faith.

iii)Charity -Acts of charity, such as feeding the needy and contributing to charitable causes, are encouraged during Muharram to foster compassion and solidarity within the community.

Cultural Practices and Traditions

Shia Muslim Customs

i)Mourning Rituals - Some Shia Muslims observe rituals of grief during Muharram, including chest-beating (Latyma) and self-flagellation, to express sorrow and solidarity with Imam Hussain's suffering.

ii)Ziarat Ashura - It is customary for many Shia Muslims to recite Ziarat Ashura, a prayer that pays homage to the martyrs of Karbala, particularly on the day of Ashura.

iii)Avoidance of Celebrations - Out of respect for the solemnity of Muharram, celebrations such as weddings and other festive events are often postponed or minimized.

Muharram stands as a pivotal month in the Islamic calendar, symbolizing renewal, sacrifice, and spiritual reflection. From commemorating the Battle of Karbala to honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Muharram reaffirms fundamental Islamic values of justice, compassion, and resilience. The observances during this month, including fasting, prayer, and acts of charity, serve not only to strengthen individual faith but also to foster community unity and empathy.