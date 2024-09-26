Unemployment, demand for MSP key issues in Har polls

Chandigarh: Unemployment, farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee to MSP, the Agnipath scheme, and law and order are some of the key issues in the high-stakes Haryana assembly polls slated for October 5.

Haryana is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time, with the ruling BJP facing anti-incumbency and a resurgent Congress. Other players in the contest are the Aam Aadmi Party, contesting independently, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party and INLD-BSP combine.

The opposition Congress has launched a vitriolic attack on the 10-year-regime of the BJP in Haryana, alleging that unemployment rate in the state is “highest” in the country. During polls campaigns, the Congress leaders are raking up the issue of unemployment, claiming the BJP government failed to fill 2 lakh vacant posts in various departments.

They have also lashed out at the BJP government for hiring people on contract through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said during the previous Congress government, Haryana was “number one” in per capita income, per capita investment, in giving jobs, law and order situation and sports activities in the country. “After 10 years, Haryana today is number one in unemployment and inflation while crime has also increased,” he alleged.

“The BJP, which has made Haryana number one in unemployment, has itself accepted in its manifesto that so many posts are lying vacant in government departments by talking about giving 2 lakh government jobs. “The BJP, which sold cylinders to housewives for Rs 1,100-1,200, is now imitating Congress and promising cylinders for Rs 500 after seeing its defeat in coming elections,” Hooda said. The former chief minister also said the BJP can never be in favour of giving rights and participation to Dalits and backward classes. Facing flak from rival parties over the issue of unemployment, the BJP has promised that two lakh government jobs will be given to the youth without ‘kharchi-parchi’, a reference to the alleged corruption prevailing earlier under the Congress regime.