Unidentified Man Crushed To Death While Crossing Tracks At At Qutab Minar Metro Station In Delhi

In a tragic incident on November 12, an unidentified man in his early 20s lost his life after being crushed between a metro train and the platform at Qutab Minar metro station. The incident, captured in a video that later went viral on social media, revealed the man attempting to cross the tracks. Despite being rushed to AIIMS, the victim was declared dead. The police provided a description of the deceased, mentioning his medium build, yellow shirt, blue sports shoes, and a 'Sunil' tattoo on his right forearm. The Delhi Metro spokesperson addressed the incident in a statement.

In other news related to theDelhi Metro, disruptions are expected on the Blue Line due to scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations. The maintenance will occur from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with services in the specified section suspended until 6 am. Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations in this stretch will also be closed until 6 am, resuming services thereafter.

Meanwhile, commuters in Chennai were in for a surprise as Prime Video orchestrated an activity featuring mutants from 'The Village' horror series. Arya and director Milind Rau joined the event, leaving commuters both excited and terrified. 'The Village' is now available for streaming in multiple languages.

On the infrastructure front, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) is set to modernize 10 MTC bus depots cum terminuses near upcoming phase-2 metro stations as part of its multimodal integration plan. The redevelopment initiative aims to promote the use of MTC and metro stations among commuters while generating non-ticketing revenue. CMRL has initiated the bidding process for consultants to prepare detailed feasibility reports and seek funding. The project may receive partial funding from the state government and loans. Enhancing facilities within a 500m radius around each station is deemed essential for easy access and discouraging private vehicle usage.