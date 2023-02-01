Union Budget 2023-24: Powering India's Future with Big Announcements

The 2023-2024 Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, included several key announcements.

The highest-ever allocation to the Railways, Rs 2.4 lakh crore, was made

The agricultural credit target was increased to Rs 20 lakh crore.

Plans for 50 additional airports and heliports for mobility infrastructure were outlined.

50 destinations will be selected for tourism through a challenge mode

the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will offer a 7.5% interest rate on deposits up to Rs 2 lakh for two years.

The senior citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit was raised to Rs 30 lakh.

the income tax rebate limit was increased to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

The allocation for PM Awas Yojana was increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore.

the capital investment outlay was raised by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore or 3.3% of GDP in fiscal 2024.

The effective capital expenditure of the center will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore.

157 new nursing colleges in major locations

a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047, was also announced.

Tribals will receive Rs 15,000 crore for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity over the next three years.

All cities and towns will transition from manual to machine-based sewer and septic tank management.

38,800 teachers will be hired for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and three AI centers of excellence will be established in top educational institutes.

Rs 2,516 crore has been allocated for the computerization of 63,000 credit societies, and 100 labs will be set up in engineering institutions to develop 5G-powered apps.

Rs 35,000 crore has been earmarked for an energy transition towards net-zero emissions goals, including a Green Hydrogen Mission and support for 4000 MWh battery energy storage systems.

Business ease was facilitated with a reduction of 39,000 compliances, and 30 Skill India international centers will be established.

One crore farmers will receive assistance for natural farming.