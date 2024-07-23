Live
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Set to Resume Shooting Today at Ramoji Film City
- ED officials threatened officer to mention my name: Siddaramaiah
- England Cricket Board looking at private investments in The Hundred; IPL team owners, NFL teams in fray
- AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University
- Indonesia to extend online tracking system to copper, gold and bauxite
- Union Budget: FM pledges to assign ULPIN to all land in rural areas
- Launch of NPS Vatsalya: PM Modi hailed for securing financial future of young citizens
- Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore VC fund to take Indian space startups to a higher orbit
- 435 defective EVMs will be returned: Collector Raja Kumari
- Union Budget 2024: What becomes cheaper and what’s costlier?
Just In
Union Budget 2024: What becomes cheaper and what’s costlier?
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a major reduction in customs duty on cancer drugs and mobile phones, it is set to considerably...
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a major reduction in customs duty on cancer drugs and mobile phones, it is set to considerably bring down their prices in the market. The three cancer drugs are Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.
The Finance Minister also announced a reduction of customs duty on mobile phones and mobile chargers to 15 per cent.
“The government will exempt three cancer treatment drugs from customs duty. I will also reduce basic customs duty on mobile phones, chargers and other mobile parts,” FM Sitharaman said presenting the Budget 2024.
Other products that are set to become cheaper include mobile phones, imported gold, silver, leather goods and seafood.
The reduction in duties on gold and silver by 6 per cent will significantly give a fillip to the retail demand.
FM Sitharaman also proposed a reduction in customs duties on platinum by 6.5 per cent and 5 per cent cut on seafood which includes shrimps and fish feed.
For the salaried class, the Finance Minister announced tax sops for over 4 crore salaried individuals.
Those under the new tax regime, have been given relaxation in the standard deduction limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 while the deduction on family pension for pensioners has been enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.
This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners, the Finance Minister said.