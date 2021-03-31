Union cabinet approved PLI scheme for Food processing Industry

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PLI scheme for the food processing industry. Under this, a subsidy of about 10 thousand 900 crores will be given in this area. The government says that this step will generate about two and a half lakh employment opportunities.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal held a press conference after the meeting and informed about the decisions taken in it. The cabinet has decided to give a subsidy of about 10 thousand 900 crores for the food processing sector. It has been approved under the PLI (Product-Linked Incentive) Scheme.

In this regard, Union Minister Javadekar said that this decision of the Union Cabinet will bring better results. He said, 'Today the PLI scheme for the food processing industry was announced. He said that, this decision has been taken to build and promote India in this field as well as to expand employment prospects and ensure better production in the country and globally.

At the same time, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that about two and a half lakh people will get employment with this decision of the cabinet. He said that this decision will also benefit the farmers. This scheme is the sequel to the Agricultural Law. The government is taking many decisions in the interest of farmers, and this decision has also been taken for this reason. When the products of India reach all over the world, the farmers here will also benefit from it.