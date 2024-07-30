Live
Just In
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Defends Union Budget Amid Opposition's Misleading Campaign Allegations
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refutes opposition claims of bias in the Union Budget.
- It highlights allocations to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and drawing parallels with past UPA budgets.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the opposition for spreading a "misleading campaign" about the Union Budget, alleging it favored BJP allies JD(U) in Bihar and TDP in Andhra Pradesh.
During the Lok Sabha budget discussion, Sitharaman argued that the absence of a state's mention does not imply exclusion from the budget. She highlighted that Rs 818 crore was allocated to Left-ruled Kerala as viable gap funding.
Referencing data from UPA-era budgets, Sitharaman pointed out that 26 states were not mentioned in the 2009-10 Budget.
"The 2004-05 Budget speech did not name 17 states. Did those states not receive funds? If funds were stopped, then they can raise this issue. In 2005-06, 18 states weren't named, 16 in 2007-08, and 26 in 2009-10," she said, comparing it to previous UPA budgets.
In her seventh consecutive budget presented on July 23, Sitharaman allocated Rs 15,000 crore for developing Andhra Pradesh's new capital, Amaravati, and Rs 26,000 crore for road projects in Bihar.
The opposition claimed these states were favored because BJP needed support from JD(U) and TDP to stay in power at the Centre.
Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Sitharaman announced a substantial financial support of Rs 17,000 crore, including Rs 12,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir Police expenses, and an additional Rs 5,000 crore for central assistance. This support aims to allow more flexibility for development activities in the Union Territory.