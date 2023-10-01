Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 in Himachal's Hamirpur

On a day marked by both action and inspiration, Union Minister Anurag Thakur kicked off the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 with unwavering determination, igniting the spirit of cleanliness in Deotsidh of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. The event commenced with a pledge administered by the Minister, emphasizing the collective responsibility to keep our surroundings clean to NCC, NSS and NYKS volunteers.

Director, NYKS, Himachal Pradesh, Ira Prabhat, welcomed the attendees, setting the tone for a day of impactful initiatives. Thakur, in his address, expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's vision and said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering vision and relentless commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It is a result of his dynamic leadership that we have been able to achieve these laudable milestones, constructing 12 crore toilets in the past three years and ensuring that no girl has to leave school because of a lack of toilets."

"His dedication has truly transformed India and set us on the path to a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous nation," he added. The Minister lauded the nation for taking up the cause of building toilets as a Jan Andolan (people's movement), resulting in the widespread availability of toilets in homes.

He underscored the vital role of hygiene and cleanliness in promoting good health and a robust economy. Thakur also waved the green flag, officially commencing the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 from Deotsidh in Hamirpur district. Volunteer groups, including NSS, NCC, and NYKS, rallied together, spreading out in groups to nearby areas, ready to embark on the cleanliness drive, reflecting the true essence of Swachhata Hi Seva.

Later, the Union Minister visited Gautam Girls College, Hamirpur, where he inaugurated an exhibition by the Central Bureau of Communication, Hamirpur Unit. The exhibition highlighted the incredible achievements of the government and showcased the array of schemes initiated for public welfare. Notably, the exhibition featured panels dedicated to "9 Years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan" and "Welfare schemes" shedding light on India's journey to independence, details of various schemes and developmental stories in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at the Zila Yuva Utsav, the Minister instilled inspiration into the youth, urging them to outperform their own achievements from the past year. He said, "Growth is not about competing with others, but about competing with your own self. You have to strive to make yourself better each day."