Union Minister Claims Sunita Kejriwal Preparing To Assume Delhi Chief Minister's Post Amidst Husband's Legal Troubles

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stirred controversy by suggesting that Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, may be positioning herself to take over her husband's role. Puri's remarks came amidst heightened scrutiny following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Puri criticized Sunita Kejriwal, alleging that she has distanced herself from her husband's colleagues and is actively preparing to assume the position of Chief Minister. Drawing parallels with Rabri Devi's ascension to power in Bihar after her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, faced legal troubles, Puri suggested that history might repeat itself in Delhi.



The controversy further escalated when Union Minister Anurag Thakur hinted at a similar possibility, drawing comparisons between Sunita Kejriwal and Rabri Devi's situations. Thakur referenced Rabri Devi's takeover as Bihar Chief Minister in 1997 following Lalu Prasad Yadav's imprisonment in a corruption case, suggesting a potential trajectory for Sunita Kejriwal.

In addition to these claims, Puri lambasted Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of involvement in a liquor scam despite his prior pledges against such activities. Puri criticized Kejriwal for failing to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the alleged scam, highlighting that Kejriwal had been summoned multiple times but did not respond.

Puri's remarks also targeted Kejriwal's political integrity, contrasting his earlier promises of fighting corruption with his current affiliation with what Puri labeled as the "most corrupt party." Puri's criticism reflects the ongoing political tensions and the scrutiny faced by Kejriwal's administration, particularly in light of his recent arrest.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 has sparked a wave of controversy and debate, with his political adversaries seizing the opportunity to cast aspersions on his leadership and integrity. As the situation continues to unfold, the political landscape in Delhi remains turbulent, with questions surrounding the future leadership of the state.