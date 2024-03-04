Union Ministers, CMs & BJP leaders from NE add 'Modi Ka Parivar' title to their 'X' handles

Guwahati: Union Ministers hailing from the northeastern states as well as Chief Ministers and a number of BJP leaders in the region have added 'Modi Ka Parivar' title to their 'X' handles.

'Modi Ka Parivar' seems to have emerged as the new poll plank of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections. This comes on the back of RJD leader Lalu Prasad's slanderous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the latter giving a new political spin to it.

"My nation is my family. I share a warm relation with all 140 crore citizens in the country, and they are my family," PM Modi said at a public rally in Telangana on Monday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and Tripura CM Manik Saha have updated their 'X' handles with 'Modi Ka Parivar' title.

Besides, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Pratima Bhoumik and Rameswar Teli also updated their 'X' handles with 'Modi Ka Parivar' title.

Arunachal Pradesh state BJP President Biyuram Wahge and his Tripura counterpart Rajib Bhattacharjee also did the same.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu in his post on 'X' said: "Privileged to be a member of 'Modi Ka Parivar', a family of karmayogis, selfless karyakartas dedicated to realise the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat. Call upon dear people of Arunachal Pradesh to become esteemed members of 'Modi Ka Parivar' and contribute to building a Bhavya Bharat."

Several BJP Chief Ministers, state party presidents and other leaders in the northeastern region also contributed money to the BJP's party fund.

PM Modi's 'Mera Desh, Mera Parivar' pitch has found a strong connect not just among party workers but also top ministers and party brass, as all took to social media and updated their social media accounts with 'Modi Ka Parivar' title.

From Home Minister Amit Shah to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to BJP President JP Nadda, scores of top ministers and leaders updated their 'X' handles with 'Modi Ka Parivar' title.

'Modi Ka Parivar' also became a top trend on 'X' on Monday, with thousands of netizens commenting and extending support.