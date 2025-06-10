Union ministers hail Modi, highlight key achievements

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the 11 years of Modi government as a "golden period" in public service while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India stands well-equipped and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its territorial integrity, as Union ministers praised the prime minister's leadership. The Cabinet colleagues of PM Modi and other senior leaders of the ruling NDA listed a number of measures of the government.

Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said on X that the country has seen a new era of economic rejuvenation, social justice, cultural pride and national security.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari said under Modi's "visionary leadership", India has undergone a historic transformation grounded in seva (service), good governance, and inclusive development.

"From empowering women, youth, and farmers to modernising infrastructure and healthcare, Bharat’s progress has been swift and far-reaching. With global leadership, a self-reliant economy, and a people-first approach, India stands tall on the world stage," he said.

The ministers used the hashtag "11 years of seva" in social media posts to mark the 11 years of the Modi-led government in power.

Shah said when Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, there was policy paralysis in the country.

He said there were no policies, no leadership, and scams were at their peak in the government, the economy was in shambles and the governance system was directionless.

"The historic 11 years of the Modi Government have been a golden period of resolve, endeavour and dedication towards public service," he said.

The Defence Minister said the defence sector under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has moved firmly towards self-reliance, and India now stands proudly among the top five economies of the world. India today stands well-equipped, confident, and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, he added.

The ministers highlighted the reach and impact of welfare schemes like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' for sanitation, 'Ayushman Bharat' for health insurance, and 'Ujjwala Yojana'

for cooking gas, besides measures for housing for the poor, cash assistance to farmers and

subsidised loan schemes without collateral for entrepreneurs.