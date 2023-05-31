Live
United World Wrestling (UWW) threatens to suspend India, if Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) does not conduct Election in 45 Days
- The United World Wrestling has expressed its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigation against the WFI Chief and also threatened to suspend the federation if WFI elections are not held within period of 45 days.
- Protest are continuing by the nation’s top grapplers against Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual harassment, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday has issued a statement condemning the detention of the wrestlers during a march to the new parliament building on Sunday.
UWW has expressed disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations against the WFI chief and it has threatened to suspend the federation if WFI elections are not held within the 45 days.
The UWW has firmly condemned the treatment as well as detention of the wrestlers. It has also expressed its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW have urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough as well as impartial investigation into the allegations, the world wrestling body stated in a statement.
After the prominent Wrestlers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, earlier this year, the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe allegation against him and some coaches.
Wrestling Federation of India Assistant secretary Vinod Tamar is also named as an accused in the FIR filled in the matter. The movement has gained traction, with leading opposition leaders visiting the grapplers of the protest site and voice support.