United World Wrestling (UWW) threatens to suspend India, if Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) does not conduct Election in 45 Days

The UWW has firmly condemned the treatment as well as detention of the wrestlers. It has also expressed its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW have urged the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough as well as impartial investigation into the allegations, the world wrestling body stated in a statement.

After the prominent Wrestlers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, earlier this year, the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe allegation against him and some coaches.

Wrestling Federation of India Assistant secretary Vinod Tamar is also named as an accused in the FIR filled in the matter. The movement has gained traction, with leading opposition leaders visiting the grapplers of the protest site and voice support.