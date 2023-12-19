  • Menu
Unity is our strength: Congress

Unity is our strength: Congress
By attacking the BJP, Congress said on Tuesday during the Alliance meeting that the Modi regime is viciously murdering democracy today.

New Delhi: By attacking the BJP, Congress said on Tuesday during the Alliance meeting that the Modi regime is viciously murdering democracy today. Representatives who are raising public opinion are suspended from the House.

In such a situation, our solidarity is our strength, and our determination to safeguard democracy is our energy.

We will give a befitting reply to Modi's dictatorship.

All India protest on 22 December for the suspension of people

Malikarjun Kharge: We have to win first and then we’ll decide the PM face

Winning in elections is the main focus

