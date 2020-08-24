Unlock 4.0: Metro rails likely to begin its services while schools to remain shut

If the reports are to be believed, metro services in the country likely to resume as part of Unlock 4.0, according to government sources. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) woukd issue the guidelines for unlock 4.0 ahead of the completion of unlock 3.0. As part of unlock 4.0 metro rail services would resume. On the other hand, the bars and restaurants would be permitted to sake liquor for take aways.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to resume Delhi Metro following the covid situation in the national capital getting improved. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in reply to Kejriwal said that the services be resumed as directed by the government. According to sources, the Delhi Metro has incurred a loss of Rs 1,300 crore since the shutdown of services from March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the economy has slowly opened up in a phase-wise manner yet metros have not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations. On the other hand, there has been no announcement over the resumption of schools.