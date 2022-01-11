Unprecedented 1,148 new Covid cases in J&K in 24 hours

Jammu: J&K reported an unprecedented number of 1,148 new Covid cases on Tuesday.

An official bulletin said that there were 640 new cases from Jammu division and 508 from Kashmir division as the total number of people infected by coronavirus rose to 346,506.

Of the new cases, the highest number, at 301, were reported from Jammu district followed by Srinagar district where 256 new cases came to light.

Two patients succumbed in Jammu division, taking the death toll to 4,546 people.

Meanwhile, 360 patients recovered taking the total to 337,150.

Number of active cases is 4,810 out of which 2,676 are from the Jammu division and 2,134 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 90,634 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours while 54,679 tests were conducted during this period.