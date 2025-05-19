Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify

A complex atmospheric system is currently shaping the weather across northern and central India, bringing an unusual mix of rainfall, thunderstorms, and heat-waves.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Betul, Harda, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna districts.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, along with lightning, are anticipated across western and northern Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, slightly weaker winds of 30 to 40 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna districts, the weather department said.

Madhya Pradesh is experiencing erratic weather patterns this May, with fluctuating temperatures and unexpected storms disrupting the usual heatwave.

Similarly, light to moderate rain at isolated places is likely to occur across Chhattisgarh accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-60 km per hour at isolated places till 23 May, local weather department said.

Historically, this month has brought extreme temperatures, often surpassing 40 to 45 degrees Celsius across various cities. However, the first half of May has been characterized by strong storms, rainfall, and hailstorms.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that this trend will persist for the next four days before temperatures rise significantly.

The Western Disturbance, manifesting as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, extends its axis at approximately 5.8 kilometers above sea level.

Concurrently, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over southern Haryana and northeastern Rajasthan at around 1 km above mean sea level, influencing weather patterns across adjacent regions including Madhya Pradesh, said the weather department.

A trough system extends from central Punjab to central Madhya Pradesh, maintaining instability in the region.

High temperatures are expected to intensify in Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Narsinghpur, Niwari, Maihar, Tikamgarh, Bhind, Datia, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Morena, Rajgarh, Raisen, Shajapur, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, and Vidisha districts.

The meteorologists anticipate an intensifying heatwave post-May 22, with northern districts facing severe temperatures while central and southern parts may experience continued storm activity.