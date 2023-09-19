Live
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Watch the best Hindi movie songs to get into the festive spirit!
- E-Daakhil speeds up resolution of consumer cases
- UP appoints 749 doctors through walk-in interviews
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vinayaka Chaturthi History, SthapanaMuhurat, Puja Vidhi, and More
- Unlocking the Blessings of Lord Ganesha: Insights from Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri
- 4-Year-Old Girl Gets New lease of life with Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplantation
- AP CID files PT warrant against Chandrababu in Fibernet scam case
- Congress cheating people with 6 guarantees: DK Aruna
- VRIT Narsapur signs MoU with Synopsys India Pvt. Ltd. for Semiconductor Collaborative Training and Research
- Chandrababu Naidu to stay in judicial custody for two more days High Court reserves order
Just In
UP appoints 749 doctors through walk-in interviews
The UP health department has recruited 749 more doctors through walk-in interviews, apart from its regular recruitment process, to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in various state-run hospitals.
Lucknow: The UP health department has recruited 749 more doctors through walk-in interviews, apart from its regular recruitment process, to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in various state-run hospitals.
A total of 393 MBBS and 356 specialists were selected for contractual jobs in the week-long interviews. These doctors will be working at different government hospitals as per the need and vacancies, said a senior health department official.
According to the official spokesman, the state has over 6,000 vacant posts of doctors at hospitals and health facilities in different districts.
A total of 4,322 MBBS and 767 specialist doctors took the interview. Those selected were asked to join duties at the health facilities concerned within a week.
Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary (medical health), said, “The postings of these doctors were planned on the basis of patient load at health facilities. Priority in posting was given to hospitals with lesser number of doctors.”
Among the selected doctors, 84 were orthopaedic surgeons who will also help run trauma centres being set up across the state.
There were 55 general surgeons, 59 gynaecologists, 32 paediatricians, 26 pathologists, 17 ophthalmologists, 22 ENT specialists, 16 physicians, four dermatologists, one neuro-surgeon, two plastic surgeons, seven anaesthetists, one skin specialist and one radiotherapy specialist.
Based on the interviews, MBBS doctors and specialists in Grade A districts will be paid around Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively.
MBBS doctors posted in Grade B cities will get Rs 55,000 while MBBS doctors taking up posting in Grade C cities will get Rs 60,000. Similarly, specialists will also get more payment depending on the city they choose.
Specialists in Grade B cities will get Rs 90,000 and those taking up posting in Grade C cities will get Rs 1,20,000. Grades of the cities had been decided by the departments based on various infrastructure and other parameters.