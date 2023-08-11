UP BJP leaders to visit LS segments to assess performance of sitting MPs

Lucknow: The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will start visiting all the parliamentary constituencies from next week to collect direct feedback from the grassroots regarding the performance of its MPs.

The feedback will determine the fate of the sitting MPs.

According to sources, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and state general secretary (organization) Dharam Pal Singh will be visiting the Lok Sabha constituencies to assess the prevailing political situation.

They will be meeting party MLAs, MLCs, local party workers, former party functionaries and influential people in every constituency to gather first-hand information of the political situation and the performance of its sitting MPs.

The exercise would be initiated around the time when the UP BJP will also reboot its organisational machinery at the ground level.

The move is being planned less than a week after BJP MPs from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and he told them that the performance of past five years would determine their future prospects.

The purpose of the meeting was to keep the MPs on their toes in the run up to Lok Sabha polls, sources added.

A senior BJP leader said party president J.P. Nadda later asked the state's party leadership to camp in the maximum number of parliamentary seats, primarily the critical ones, where it won in 2019 but saw a downward performance in the 2022 Assembly polls.

For instance, the BJP won Kairana in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but in 2022 Assembly elections it could win only Nakur and Gangoh while losing out on Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli.

Likewise, the Muzaffarnagar seat was won by the BJP’s Sanjiv Baliyan, but in 2022, the party lost four out of five Assembly seats there.

State BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava said: “BJP is worker-driven party and solely rests on input of its workers at grassroot levels. Our leadership keeps meeting workers to get a feel of ground situation.”