Trending :
Home  > News > National

UP: BJP MLA beats up cop, gets booked

UP: BJP MLA beats up cop, gets booked
Highlights

Uttar Pradesh constable Mohit Gurjar said he sustained serious injuries after he was abused and thrashed by BJP MLA Kishan Lal Rajpoot's nephew...

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Barkhera constituency Kishan Lal Rajpoot, along with his 15 identified and more than 35 unidentified supporters, have been booked for allegedly beating a police constable with shoes at a police post and robbing him of a gold chain and wallet.

According to reports, the constable, Mohit Gurjar, had conflict over the refund of a bike that he had bought for Rs 50,000, but the seller, Rahul, allegedly did not have valid registration documents, and thus, he failed to get the bike transferred into Gurjar's name.

Gurjar said that on September 12, when he sought his money back, Rahul allegedly called him to the Pilibhit Mandi Samiti gate, where Kishan Lal Rajpoot's nephew Rishabh, and some other people were also present along with Rahul.

Gurjar said: "When I reached the spot, they abused and thrashed me. They opened fire at me and I had a narrow escape. They robbed me of my gold chain and wallet and caused serious injuries to me."

He alleged that he rushed to the Assam Road police post to save his life, but Kishan Lal Rajpoot, along with his supports, reached there and started beating him with his shoes. He asked his supporters to force him to drink urine.

Gurjar alleged that the police officers present at the police post remained silent spectators. He said that he had lodged a complaint at the Sungarhi police station, but no action was taken.

The constable said that he approached the court and the police took action after the court ordered them to lodge an FIR against the MLA and his supporters.

Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar said an FIR was registered against 16 identified persons, including Rajput, his nephew Rishabh, Rahul, and more than 35 unidentified accused under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations31 Dec 2019 7:17 AM GMT

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations

PM Modi
PM Modi's CAA Outreach: Better Late Than Never
Outgoing Army Chief:
Outgoing Army Chief: 'Bipin Rawat Only A Name', Jawans, Officers...
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: The Challenges Ahead
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019
Power to YSRCP, Amaravati conundrum mark 2019


Top