UP Cong asks 'yatris' to wear white khadi in Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Congress has asked all 'yatris', who will join Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, to wear only white khadi during the journey.

UPCC chief Brijlal Khabri has asked all district/city units to select 100 'rajya yatris' (state yatris) each who will take part in the campaign, which is expected to enter the state in January first week.

"The (Bharat Jodo) yatra will enter the state in the first week of January. For this, 'rajya yatris' will have to be nominated from across the state, and they will be a part of the yatra till it remains in Uttar Pradesh. All rajya yatris will mandatorily wear white khadi. Arrangements will be made for their stay and food also. They will be given certificates, too," he said.

UPCC, with nearly 130 district/city units and 150 office-bearers, has proposed to select more than 10,000 'rajya yatris'.

About 150 'Bharat yatris', including a contingent of leaders from the state, are accompanying Bharat Jodo Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari on September 7.

A large contingent of 'atithi yatris' (guest yatris) is also expected to join the campaign, apart from the Bharat yatris and state yatris.

A pro forma requiring age, caste and mobile number, along with name and address of the 'rajya yatris', has been issued to all the office-bearers and district/city units.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter the state in the first week of January.

The yatra's route has reportedly been tweaked to ensure that it enters UP from Ghaziabad in the first week of January and covers some more districts of west UP before leaving the state for its onward journey.