UP Congress yatra from Saharanpur to Sitapur

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has proposed a 'Parivartan Yatra' from Shakambhari Devi, Saharanpur, to Naimisharanya, Sitapur, aiming to connect with the people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The proposal was discussed during the executive committee meeting of the UPCC, presided over by committee's President Ajay Rai on Tuesday.

"We will initiate the Parivartan Yatra from Saharanpur to Sitapur. The yatra may commence later this month or in early January 2024, lasting for nearly 25 days. We plan to engage with people in all districts through the 'gaon, gaon, paon, paon' and 'nagar nagar and dagar dagar' programmes," said Rai.

"The yatra will cover every city, district, and village in the state. Two separate drives would be carried out under Parivartan Yatra. While the nagar nagar dagar dagar campaign would reach out to voters in cities and semi-urban areas, the 'paon paon gaon gaon' campaign would head to the villages," said Ajay Rai.

Rai said the party needed to strengthen its connection with people. He mentioned the invitation of senior party leaders to participate in the Yatra.

He said the biggest takeaway from the recent elections was that people reposed their faith in the Congress though it did not translate into the victory.