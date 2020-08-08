UP cop succumbs after testing negative twice

X
An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus twice in eight days died at a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday, a few days after he was admitted and a third test revealed him to be coronavirus-positive

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh Police inspector who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus twice in eight days died at a Lucknow hospital on Wednesday, a few days after he was admitted and a third test revealed him to be coronavirus-positive.

Inspector Indrajeet Singh Bhadauriya, 47, was a native of UP's Unnao district who joined the police force as a Constable in 1989. He was promoted to a Sub-Inspector's post in 2013 and promoted to the position of Inspector only a month ago.

Bhadauriya had attended a session at a police training school in the state's Meerut district, returning to Shahjahpur, his district of posting on July 23. On his return he complained of a cough and nasal congestion that became progressively worse of the following week.

He was tested for the COVID-19 virus between July 23 and July 31. Both these returned a negative result.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Shahjahnpur, the first negative test was a RAT (rapid antigen test) that is quicker but less reliable. His second test was the RT-PCR test that is seen as being more reliable. This too, however, returned a negative result.

However, as his symptoms worsened he was admitted to a hospital in state capital Lucknow before being shifted to another facility, where he died August 5. Inspector Bhadauriya is survived by his wife and two children - a daughter and a son.

