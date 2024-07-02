Live
UP govt expects defence corridor to create 40,000 jobs as investments flow in
Lucknow: With investments to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore already being committed for the six nodes of the ambitious Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project, the state government expects to create 40,000 jobs.
According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) as many as 154 MoUs have been signed for projects to be taken up in UPDIC, so far, of which 129 are for industrial ventures while 25 fall in the institutional category.
The six nodes of the Defence Industrial Corridor are situated in Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi.
Another 87 MoUs are currently under evaluation. UPEIDA has acquired 1,600 hectares of land of which more than 700 hectares have been allotted to 42 industrial groups.
Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) is an aspirational project that aims to reduce foreign dependence and promote self-reliance in India’s Aerospace & Defence Sector.