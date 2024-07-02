  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

UP govt expects defence corridor to create 40,000 jobs as investments flow in

UP govt expects defence corridor to create 40,000 jobs as investments flow in
x
Highlights

With investments to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore already being committed for the six nodes of the ambitious Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project, the state government expects to create 40,000 jobs.

Lucknow: With investments to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore already being committed for the six nodes of the ambitious Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) project, the state government expects to create 40,000 jobs.

According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) as many as 154 MoUs have been signed for projects to be taken up in UPDIC, so far, of which 129 are for industrial ventures while 25 fall in the institutional category.

The six nodes of the Defence Industrial Corridor are situated in Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, and Jhansi.

Another 87 MoUs are currently under evaluation. UPEIDA has acquired 1,600 hectares of land of which more than 700 hectares have been allotted to 42 industrial groups.

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) is an aspirational project that aims to reduce foreign dependence and promote self-reliance in India’s Aerospace & Defence Sector.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X