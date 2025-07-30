UP Holds High-Level Review Meeting on Backwards Class Welfare

Lucknow: A high-level state meeting was convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC). The session aimed to evaluate existing welfare schemes for backwards classes and shape strategic future directions in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The meeting was attended by NCBC Member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal and Secretary Meeta Rajeev Lochan. Representing the state government, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backwards Class Welfare and Empowerment of Disabled People, Narendra Kashyap, joined alongside Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Backwards Class Commission Rajesh Verma, Principal Secretary Subhash Chandra Sharma, Director Vandana Verma, and other departmental officers.

Opening the meeting, officials presented a brief history and functional overview of the Uttar Pradesh Backwards Class Commission, outlining its constitutional responsibilities and current initiatives. The Commission emphasised its dual mandate: grievance redressal and delivery of social justice through research and policy advice. A technical assessment of its organisational structure—including staffing levels, approved posts, and administrative workload—was shared, along with a review of financial provisions and the budgetary needs for future expansion.

Among the key points discussed was the Commission’s ongoing effort to identify backwards castes, update caste schedules, and conduct region-wise socio-economic assessments. Officials highlighted that several castes, sub-castes, and surnames listed by the Uttar Pradesh Commission have not yet been included in the Government of India’s Central List. Recommendations for their inclusion are underway, pending inputs from the state administration.

Minister Kashyap reaffirmed the government’s dedication to empowering the backwards class community. Continuous efforts are being made to bring equity and development to all marginalised sections. We urge the Commission to expedite its recommendations regarding deprived castes,” he stated.

Chairman Rajesh Verma also spotlighted the Commission’s work through extensive public hearings, surveys, and outreach initiatives across the state. He called for closer synergy between state and central authorities to streamline implementation.

Concluding the session, Chairman Ahir commended Uttar Pradesh’s proactive measures, noting that its approach could serve as a template for other states. “We are fully prepared to cooperate with the Uttar Pradesh government. All collected data will be compiled and submitted to the Centre, ensuring timely policy action,” he affirmed.

The meeting marked a significant step in strengthening institutional coordination and shaping inclusive strategies for the upliftment of backwards classes in the region.