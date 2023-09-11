UP International Trade Show will display state's potential

Lucknow: More than 2,000 producers from Uttar Pradesh will showcase their products in the UP International Trade Show 2023, scheduled to be organised in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.

The fair aims to give recognition to Uttar Pradesh' startups, industries, micro small medium enterprises (MSME) and local crafts on the international platform, a state government spokesperson said.

Additionally, the International Trade Show will feature the 'Hall of Town of Export Excellence,' showcasing the excellent craftsmanship of 12 cities in the state.

It will highlight the strong foundation of the health and wellness sector of the state to global buyers.

The spokesperson said that the sectors which would exhibit their product include agriculture and horticulture, defence corridor, e-commerce, banking and financial services, education (universities, sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics), infrastructure, engineering and manufacturing, film sector, food processing and dairy products, GI tag products, handlooms, handicrafts, textiles, retail, health and wellness (Ayush, yoga, unani, naturopathy), IT, ITES, MSMEs, Namami Gange and Jal Shakti, ODOP, renewable energy and e-vehicles, sports sector, tourism and hospitality sector, toy industry, warehousing and logistics, women entrepreneurs along with other sectors.

The state government has been focussing on providing an international platform to One District One Product (ODOP) through this trade show.

Special preparations are being made to showcase the rich culinary heritage of different regions in UP. Visitors can savour delicious dishes prepared in different parts of the state.

One of the important highlights of the show will be the Millets Canteen, which will feature a wide range of dishes made from coarse grains.

The state government also plans to organise colourful programmes. This will include an art and painting show, UP fashion show, UP cultural performances, artisan performances, sound and light shows, laser and drone shows, UP band performances, and a special Shehnai night.