UP Minister loses cool over opening of bridge in Ballia

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh rebuked a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer for opening a newly constructed bridge for the public in his constituency without informing him. The Ballia Nagar MLA visited the bridge built over the Kathar Nala around midnight.

“Don’t lose your mind. I am the MLA and the minister here. You opened the bridge without informing me. I know whose direction you’re working under,” Singh chastised the executive engineer present at the spot.

Though he did not name him, Singh was likely accusing the engineer of acting at the behest of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh.

“Are you contesting elections from here? Is the BSP giving you a ticket? Maybe the MLA is helping you get one,” the minister said.

He told reporters later that the executive engineer had earlier cited the lack of formal testing and administrative approval for not opening the bridge, despite repeated requests.

“But suddenly on Tuesday, under the influence of someone who interferes in PWD affairs and whose word these engineers follow, the bridge was opened without approval or informing us — just so we don’t get the credit,” he said.

“This will be reported to higher authorities,” he added.

The minister also expressed his concerns about the credibility of the PWD in the area.

“Since 2015, not even a drain has been constructed here despite prior payments. How can any officer in this government be so powerful? He is ignoring the minister, the MLA, and even the municipal chairman. There must be some higher protection,” he said.

